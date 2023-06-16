Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

