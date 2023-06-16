Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 88,410 shares.The stock last traded at $78.14 and had previously closed at $77.67.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $587.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

