Investments & Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

