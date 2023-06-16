Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OI opened at $21.11 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

