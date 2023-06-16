Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 1.4 %

BGRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 157.23% and a negative net margin of 173.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth $14,766,000,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.