iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

