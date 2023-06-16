iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.