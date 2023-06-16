iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

