iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,652 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,746,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

