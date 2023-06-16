iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

