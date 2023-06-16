iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,470,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 691,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWD opened at $156.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.