iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

