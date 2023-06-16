iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Decreased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $160.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

