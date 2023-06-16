iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
