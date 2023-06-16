iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.