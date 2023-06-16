iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 43,047.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

