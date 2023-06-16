iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

