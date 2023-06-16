JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $22.22 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $219.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $107.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAKK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.