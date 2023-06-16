Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 1,556 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
