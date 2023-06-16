Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 1,556 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $14,892,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.