Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSP opened at $304.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.53 and its 200-day moving average is $261.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

