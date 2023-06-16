JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.
NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.52. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
