JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.52. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.