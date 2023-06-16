JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. JOANN has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 6,878.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

