Joel Agena Sells 40,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.33 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $571.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.37.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.