Joel Agena Sells 40,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.33 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $571.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

