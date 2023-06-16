Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

