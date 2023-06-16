Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,947 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

