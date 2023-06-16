Joseph A. Risico Sells 58,580 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $29,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,383,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.58.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.