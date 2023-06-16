Joseph A. Risico Sells 58,580 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $29,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,383,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

