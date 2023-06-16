Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $220.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

