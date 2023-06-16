Kalos Management Inc. Takes $138,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

