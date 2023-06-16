Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 5.2%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.77. 433,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,792,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 933,452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Kanzhun by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

