Katie Seitz Evans Sells 11,098 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.65 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,578,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

