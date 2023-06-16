Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.93. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). Research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

About Kintara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

(Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.