Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,415 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gladstone Capital worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

