Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

