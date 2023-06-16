Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

