Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $190.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.75 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.62.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,524 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,258 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

