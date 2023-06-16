Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.39 and a 200-day moving average of $291.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

