Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

