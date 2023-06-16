Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $445,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

