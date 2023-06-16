Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

