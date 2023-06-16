Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

