Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

