Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 98,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 831,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. CL King lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

