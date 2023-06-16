Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

