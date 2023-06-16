Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,199 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. CWM LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $135.07 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

