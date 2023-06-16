Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,102 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. AutoZone accounts for 2.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoZone by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,497.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,570.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.64.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.