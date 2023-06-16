Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Lear by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 112,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $2,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

