Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,671.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,637.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,431.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.