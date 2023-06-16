Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. CarMax makes up approximately 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.