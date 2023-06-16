Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.90. The company has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $220.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

