Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $177.87 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

