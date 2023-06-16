Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $574,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.55.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.